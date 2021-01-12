Obituary - John Alan Crowder

Published: 12th January 2021 14:22

The family of John Crowder wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

John Alan Crowder



1933-2021

John (Alan) Crowder passed away peacefully in Arrowe Park Hospital on 1st January 2021, aged 87

John was born and lived in Neston most of his life, teaching at Neston Comprehensive School from 1971-1987.

He will be greatly missed by his family Dee, David, Joanne, Alex and Jake

