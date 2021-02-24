Obituary - Michael Charles Morris

Published: 24th February 2021 11:49

The family of Michael Charles Morris wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

Michael pictured here at Niagara Falls

Michael Charles Morris

A dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Michael died peacefully on 1 February 2021, aged 86.

Michael grew up here in Neston.

Michael enjoyed a career spanning more than forty years with the Engineering Research Council (SERC). His work included the British National Hydrogen Bubble Chamber at the University of Liverpool, the proton Synchrotron particle accelerator at CERN in Geneva and the Electron Synchrotron at Daresbury, Cheshire.



He was later Deputy Director at the Royal Greenwich Observatory at Herstmonceux in East Sussex, building telescopes in La Palma in the Canary Islands. Also, Technical Director and Chief Engineer at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Oxford., supporting SERC research programmes on a range of advanced technologies.

As a result of his years of dedication to scientific research and advancement, he was awarded the Order of the British Empire, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Throughout his career, Mike carefully balanced his home and work life, with active participation in Frodsham Round Table, 41 Club, Church, Parish Council, Selmeston Village Hall and of course, the design and build of his beloved 40' ketch yacht, the 'William Kemp'.

Due to the current circumstances, a private family service will be held at Walton Lea Crematorium on Monday 1 March at 1.40pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to the Royal National Lifeboat Association.

