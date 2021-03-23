  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Anthony Wilson

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:04

The family of Anthony Wilson wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

Anthony Wilson

Anthony (Tony) Wilson sadly passed away 4 March 2021.

His funeral will be held at Blacon Crematorium Monday 12 April at 3.20pm. Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-related guidance, only thirty close family and friends are able to attend the service.

Tony's family would like to recognise that he was a very well-known gentleman, particularly amongst the equestrian community. He played a major role in many local residents' lives, across generations.

With this in mind, arrangements have been made for a horse and cart to proceed with Anthony through Neston, enabling people to safely pay their respects.

The procession will leave Oak Farm at 1pm and continue:

on to Breeze Hill road;
down Hinderton Road;
left turn towards Burton Road;
making a u-turn at the mini roundabout;
along the High Street;
down Ladies Walk and onto Raby Road;
to return to the Farm via Blackeys Lane; and
on to the crematorium in the hearse.

The service will be available to view online, from 3.15pm onwards, through the Obitus website, username diru1335, password 043149

Glynis and family would like to thank everyone for the huge amount of messages and support they have received at this very difficult time.

 

