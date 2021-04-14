  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Joyce Lythgoe

Published: 19th April 2021 20:16

The family of Joyce Lythgoe wish it to be known that she has sadly passed away.

Joyce Lythgoe sadly left us 14 April 2021, aged 94.

Joyce Lythgoe

Joyce was very well-known in Neston. She did a lot for charity, cooking at the Centre in Churchill Court, baking cakes and knitting. She knitted a full nativity set for Oakwood Animal charity shop which they displayed in their window each year and she made many baby clothes.

She was an active member of Little Neston Methodist Church and also a member of Thornton Hall Health Club until the aged of 80.

Her family say: "Everyone who met her said what a great personality she had. We miss her so much."

Joyce lived in Neston for 22 years and made a great impression on everyone who met her.

Joyce Lythgoe

Before she retired, Joyce worked as a special needs assistant.

Joyce's daughter Barbara tells us: "She has 6 children, one died as a baby, my brother died of motor neurone disease 14 years ago. He was the only boy. It broke her spirit for many years.

"She went to Thornton Hall Health club until the age of 80 and only left because of Pete, my brother, dying, she lost the will to go.

"Her remaining children are, Barbara, Margaret, Joy and Jane."

Joyce's funeral will be held Thursday 29 April, leaving Hallwood Court, Neston, at approximately 12.30pm headed for Blacon Crematorium 1.20pm. The service will take place at Little Neston Methodist Church, Mellock Lane at 2.40pm.

"A wonderful lady with such a big heart."  

 

 

