The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Obituary - Neil Morris

Published: 13th May 2021 16:27

The family of Neil Morris wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

 Neil Morris

1935 - 2021

Neil Morris died peacefully in hospital on May 1st 2021, aged 85 years.  

He is remembered as a dearly loved husband of Anthea, who lived all his life in Neston.

Neil's funeral service will take place at Blacon Crematorium on Thursday 20th May at 12.00pm. Numbers for attendance at funerals remains restricted by COVID regulations.

It is requested that no flowers are laid and instead donations may be made in memory of Neil to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), by clicking here.

 

