Obituary - David Carter

Published: 1st June 2021 16:15

The family of David Carter wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.



13.06.1953 - 22.05.2021

David Carter passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 22 May 2021, aged 67 years.



He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.



His funeral service will be held on Thursday 10 June at Blacon Crematorium. Due to the current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only please.



Donations can be made in David's memory in support of Chester Zoo. All enquiries c/o Charles Stephens Funeral Directors, telephone number 0151 353 1954.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.