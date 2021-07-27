  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Mr Barry Evans

Published: 27th July 2021 16:36

Celebrating the life of Mr Barry Evans, who gave a lifetime of service to the Neston community.

John Evans - Putting Shoes on Neston Feet for 65 Years

31 December 1936 - 13 July 2021.  
Maria and Bernice from the shop have a message to share with us all: "Neston as a community we need your help to remember a very special person.
 
"Mr Barry Evans supported The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association all his working life, along with his father Mr John Evans.
 
"He hoped people would consider donating to the association instead of sending flowers for his funeral.

 "So we would like to go one step further. We are asking during the coming week for donations so we can name a guide dog in Barry's memory. A challenge indeed as we need to raise £2,500.

"However, if you think of the thousands of children over the past 67 years who have taken their first steps in shoes from John Evans (Wirral) Ltd and school children coming every August for their shoes to begin the new school term it would be a wonderful achievement, just to say a massive thank you."

Kindest regards always,
Maria & Bernice

Donations can be made at the shop or at Charles Stephens Funeral Directors.

John Evans - Putting Shoes on Neston Feet for 65 Years

Barry's funeral, will take place at Blacon Cemetery on Friday 6 August at 10.40am. The cortege will leave Barry's house at 10am and will travel down Hinderton Road and through Neston, passing the shop and then on to Blacon.

It has been arranged that the hearse will drive past the shoe shop at approximately 10.15am on the day, before the final journey to Blacon, giving anyone wishing to pay their respects the opportunity for a final farewell.


 

Comments

