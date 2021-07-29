Obituary - Mrs Sheila Corke

Published: 29th July 2021 09:37

The family of Mrs Sheila Corke wish it to be known that she has sadly passed away.

24 June 1932 - 20 July 2021

Sheila died peacefully at home and will be very much missed by her loving husband John, son Noel, and neighbours and friends in Little Neston.

Originally from Stoke-On-Trent, Sheila moved to Neston over 30 years ago and loved being a local very much! She particularly enjoyed having a chat with people in our local shops and in recent years was a regular at the Methodist Church, for tea and coffee with her husband.

The date of Sheila's funeral has yet to be set and details will follow.

Donations can be made in Sheila's memory in support of Cancer Research UK. All enquiries courtesy of Charles Stephens Funeral Directors, telephone number 0151 353 1954.





