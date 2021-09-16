Obituary - Mr Reginald Braithwaite Chrimes

Published: 16th September 2021 11:29

The family of Reginald Braithwaite Chrimes wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

Reginald Braithwaite Chrimes.

December 1924 - 13 September 2021

My father Reg Chrimes, a lifelong socialist and educationist, believed to be the longest continuous serving (UK) Councillor (58 years from 1949 to 2007), sadly died on Monday 13 September 2021, of pneumonia.

He pursued parallel careers in education and politics for seventy years, as a teacher in Wallasey Borough EA, lecturer in education (CF Mott, Liverpool), school governor (Neston High School) and Labour Councillor (Little Neston Ward) he inspired generations of children, not least his own, and local politicians to make the best of their lives, motivated by a childhood ambition to transform the community in which he lived.

Reg was born in Neston, in December 1924, the only child of Ted and Maud Chrimes. His father Ted, also a Labour Councillor in the 1950s, described Neston as ‘God's little acre' and Reg devoted his life to making it live up to its name.

Reg as a youngster in the Twenties, enjoying Stanney Fields.

He wrote in his first election address in 1948: "If I am elected I will strive to understand and represent the interests of those who have chosen me to serve them... I am young enough to understand the ideas and ideals of the generation that has returned from wartime service...

"We are all citizens together, we do not expect more than fairness and justice; we did not believe that heaven could be created overnight in Neston, but we did believe, do believe that if all our fellow citizens act together, filled with a belief that improvements can and should be made, with a determination to make steady progress, we can move through better ways to better days..."

Reg as a young man, at Liverpool Road school circa 1932.

Local employment had been badly affected by the exhaustion of the local coal mines, and there was an enormous contrast between the large homes of the Liverpool bound commuters and those living in overcrowded cottages and terraces. As a teenager on his first family visit to London he proclaimed on the steps of 10 Downing Street he wanted to be Prime Minister, and many would agree he would have made a better fist of it than those who occupied the post at the time and in the decades since. At a young age he had observed the local poverty and poor housing conditions, and the need to do something about it. Like many in the 1930s he saw socialism as the solution and never wavered in that belief, nor the ability of the Labour Party to deliver it. He was befriended by local party members like Lois Bulley (1901-1995) and Tom Britton who lent him socialist works, and encouraged him to attend Party meetings as the youngest local member. When he came back from his wartime service in India, he was determined to change the world and stuck to the task, inspiring others along the way. Ultimately he converted a true blue area into one that now regularly elects a Labour MP, inspired by community values and the need to do the best you can for those who have trusted you with their votes.

Reg pictured here with Harold Wilson at a Labour party conference in the early Sixties..

Reg was born into an extended family who had lived in the area for 150 years. Although an only child he had cousins and family friends which meant he was never alone. His father was a joiner who worked in a family business in motor repair and delivering paraffin and groceries locally, while his mother worked as a housemaid and shop assistant before the First World War, and then in the recruitment office in Chester and later at Levers in Port Sunlight. Although he attended Caldy Grammar School, family financial circumstances meant he had to leave to find work; his father wanted him to take up an apprenticeship with an electrical engineer - not a bad choice for the time, but Reg was not interested and after endless family rows he got a job in the education offices in Birkenhead. It was a 10-mile bike ride but he was resolute.

The outbreak of war had seen him as a school child of 14 rush to the Town Hall to offer to help, typical of his lifelong commitment to public service, but also reflecting his socialist awareness of the Nazi threat. It was some time before he was called up and before then his parents had taken in his second cousin Pam as an ‘evacuee' from London.

Reg and wife Doreen on their wedding day.

He enlisted in the RAF as a radio operator - on bombers, reflecting his brief apprenticeship in electrical engineering. He was trained at air bases all over England and then posted to Bombay (Mumbai) where he witnessed poverty that he found unfathomable, and riots against the British regime which only served to strengthen his socialist views. He was able to take advantage of his military service to get educational qualifications which meant he could train in Liverpool as a teacher as part of the Labour Government's teacher training drive. Subsequent to that he got a job for Wallasey Education Authority teaching in primary schools, which he loved and might have stuck with, but promotion eluded him for his trades union and political activities.

Reg and Doreen's Wedding Day at Neston Parish Church, 1952. Parents Ted and Maud, Joe and Elsie Dovey, Reg's cousin Joy is Maid of Honour and Jeff Stockdale is Best Man.

Before he had qualified as a teacher Reg had stood as a Labour councillor in 1948; initially unsuccessful he was elected the following year for Little Neston Ward. Supported by his wife Doreen who, although 6 years younger, became involved with the party around that time, he devoted all his spare time to politics, and also local cultural activities, mutual interests that sustained them through nearly 69 years of marriage together. As well as their political interest she, like Reg, qualified as a primary school teacher, and taught for many years at Woodfall Lane School. Both were ardent theatre lovers; Reg said that if he had not been a teacher he would have loved to have been a theatre director. It was an interest that enthused their four grandchildren through regular visits to Theatr Clywd and Stratford in particular.

Pictured here Reg and Doreen with their daughter Penny, son Michael with his wife Sue, and three of their four grandchildren, Oliver Chrimes, Katherine Holder and Scott McKinley. The photograph was taken by Holly McKinley.



He was adopted as Labour Party Candidate for the Wirral in the 1951 election, partly because the previous candidate was unavailable and as CLP Secretary he stepped in, however he was committed and stood again in 1955. These were a wilderness period for the party, and his selection for Blackney in Manchester in the 1959 election was again unsuccesful. It would have been a shoe in in 1964 but by then he had had to make a career choice, and his inability to get further as a teacher had led to him doing evening courses, resulting in a DipEd and MEd. He got a job at C F Mott teacher training college in Prescot, where he inspired a generation of would be teachers for 20 years. He described his decision to abandon primary school teaching as one of the hardest decisions of his life; he loved the idea of youngsters being able to take control of their lives if they could read and write, and were numerate.

Reg's son Mike pictured here in August 2021, with Reg's great grandchildren (from l-r) Felix, Josh, Henry Reginald, Thea and Emily.

In the 1950s, Neston had no secondary school; it was as if there was no expectation its children would want to learn. A decade later one of his son's teachers at Wirral Grammar School described it as a ‘den of iniquity'. Reg was determined that there should be a local school that could transform such attitudes. A well-equipped secondary modern school was followed by a high performing comprehensive school, and as a school governor he worked hard to ensure the current high school is a source of pride for the community he grew up in.

Reg Chrimes being recognised locally as an Alderman and Freeman of the Borough, 2017.

The local government boundary changes of 1974 meant Neston was grouped with Ellesmere Port, and the prospect of a sustained Labour administration. Reg had strong links with the political leaders there. He and Fred Venables, the Council Leader, worked closely to transform the employment prospects of the Borough and take maximum advantage of EU funding in the face of the Thatcher government's assault on local employment prospects. When he retired in 2007 Reg said his proudest achievement was in reducing local unemployment rates from over 20% in some wards to below 5%. That of itself is a political achievement most of his contemporaries would have been proud. The achievements of the Forties and Fifties were undoubtedly dealing with the housing crisis, and in the 1960s, the reinstatement of Neston Market.

Reg and Doreen enjoying retirement. Captured at Boughton Hall, Chester, approximately three years ago.

Reg stepped down from local politics in 2007- his successor as councillor for Little Neston Ward, and current leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Louise Gittins has said ‘If it wasn't for your Dad's encouragement to stand as a councillor I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing today...' His successor as leader of Ellesmere Port Council was Justin Madders, now shadow health spokesperson.

His service to the local community was recognised nationally by an MBE and locally as an Alderman and Freeman of the Borough.

Reg after being awarded his MBE; pictured here with Doreen, Michael and Penny.

Reg leaves his wife Doreen, a son Michael, daughter Penny, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all immensely proud.

Written by Reg's son Mike Chrimes.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.