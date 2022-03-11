  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Mrs Mae Pemberton Murray née Swift

Published: 11th March 2022 12:34

The family of Mrs Mae Pemberton Murray (née Swift) wish it to be known that she has sadly passed away.

 Mrs Mae Pemberton Murray née Swift.

23 May 1932 - 2 March 2022

Mae passed on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 in Arrowe Park hospital, aged 89.

Mae lived for over thirty five years in Sidney Road, Neston and in November 2021 she moved to Hartford Hey Residential Home in Parkgate.

She was the beloved wife of Ken who passed away in October 2005, they are now reunited.

Mrs Mae Pemberton Murray with her husband Ken, on their wedding day.Mae with her husband Ken, on their wedding day.

Mae's funeral will take place at Neston Parish Church at 1pm on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

Family will arrange flowers and donations can be given, care of Charles Stephens Funeral Directors in Neston.

We will miss you Mae, very much.

xx

