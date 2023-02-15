  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Brian Gordon

Published: 15th February 2023 16:35

The family of Brian Gordon wish it to be known that he has sadly passed away.

 Brian Gordon 1939-2023

29th March 1939 - 2nd February 2023

Brian passed away peacefully on Thursday 2nd February 2023 in Arrowe Park Hospital, aged 83.

Brian was a well-known local artist and was one of the founder members of the Neston District Art Society. He brightened up the lives of many people, not just his family and friends but also through his paintings.

Brian's funeral will take place at Landican Crematorium Centre Chapel at 3pm on Friday 3rd March 2023.

Family will arrange flowers and donations can be given, care of Charles Stephens Funeral Directors.

He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

 

 

