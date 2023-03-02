Funeral Details for Mr Dean Harbour

Published: 2nd March 2023 12:14

Laurence Jones Funeral Directors have been in touch to provide the details for Mr Dean Harbour's funeral service.

Dean will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.

Dean's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 14th March 2023, at Blacon Crematorium Chapel at 1.20 pm.

Donations, if desired, in Dean's memory, are for Marie Curie. Donations may be given via the donation box at the funeral service, or sent by 22nd March 2023 c/o Laurence Jones Funeral Directors, Neston & Parkgate Funeral Home, 7 Town Lane, Little Neston, CH64 4DE.

Please direct enquiries to the funeral directors, by telephone to 0151 245 2233.

