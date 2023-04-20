  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Obituary - Mrs Maureen Aland

Published: 20th April 2023 20:59

Mrs Maureen Aland of Little Neston passed away peacefully at Arrowe Park Hospital, aged 81 years.

 Mrs Maureen Aland

Mrs Maureen Aland of Little Neston passed away peacefully at Arrowe Park Hospital on 10th April 2023, aged 81 years.

Maureen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends.

Her Funeral Service will take place at 11.00 am, on Thursday 27th April 2023, at St Winefride's RC Church (5 Burton Road, Little Neston, CH64 9RF), followed by interment in the Churchyard.

Donations if desired may be made for Alzheimer's Society, and may be given via the donation box in Church, or may be sent by 11th May 2023.

Mrs Maureen Aland, pictured with her family.

Please direct funeral enquiries to Laurence Jones Funeral Directors Neston and Parkgate, 7 Town Lane, Little Neston, Cheshire, CH64 4DE; telephone 0151 245 2233.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies