Obituary - Mrs Maureen Aland

Mrs Maureen Aland of Little Neston passed away peacefully at Arrowe Park Hospital on 10th April 2023, aged 81 years.

Maureen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends.

Her Funeral Service will take place at 11.00 am, on Thursday 27th April 2023, at St Winefride's RC Church (5 Burton Road, Little Neston, CH64 9RF), followed by interment in the Churchyard.

Donations if desired may be made for Alzheimer's Society, and may be given via the donation box in Church, or may be sent by 11th May 2023.

Please direct funeral enquiries to Laurence Jones Funeral Directors Neston and Parkgate, 7 Town Lane, Little Neston, Cheshire, CH64 4DE; telephone 0151 245 2233.