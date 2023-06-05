Obituary - Mrs Lilian Kingston
|Published: 5th June 2023 14:43
The family of Mrs Lilian Kingston, of Little Neston, wish to announce her passing.
Lilian passed away on 1st June 2023 at Arrowe Park Hospital, aged 93 years.
She is reunited now with her late husband James Patrick Kingston who passed away on 16th July 2004.
"A Dearly Loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, forever in our thoughts".
Lilian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
Private Direct Cremation funeral will take place on the morning of Tuesday 27th June 2023
Please direct enquiries to Laurence Jones Funeral Directors, 7 Town Lane, Little Neston CH64 4DE; telephone number is 0151 245 2233.
