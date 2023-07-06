Have Your Say - Neston Children Need to be Able to Get to Their Grammar School

Published: 6th July 2023 21:21

Concerned Neston residents Andrew Lindfield and Gill Nowell have been in touch...

... to tell us about changes happening to the school bus service that has historically taken children from the CH64 area to Calday and West Kirby Grammar schools.

Wirral Council are no longer funding the service and the schools are, of course, across county boundaries.

This may be the latest hiccup that local residents have experienced living right on the border to Merseyside. We hope a resolution can be reached, and soon.

Andrew, said: "A1's Coaches have been providing the A1 bus service to take the children of over a 100 local families to West Kirby and Calday Grammar schools.

"From September 2023 they will no longer be providing the service. Leaving all these children with no practical Public Transport alternative.

"Both schools are desperately trying to negotiate a solution, but Al's coaches are requesting a subsidy (Wirral Council already subsidise their services), but Cheshire are refusing to assist. Cheshire are constantly telling us how they want the County to be the place to grow and THRIVE! Yet they are prepared to abandon over a 100 families when they need help the most.

"Many of these families will be faced with the real possibility of having to withdraw their children from these schools, because they simply have no practical way of getting their children to the school they worked so hard to get into.

"I know Cllr Gittins has already been approached about this subject but so far its unclear what if any help has been offered, but this matter does need a wider consideration and should not simply be dismissed.

"I know that the issue of Grammar schools can be contencious, but this is not an issue of eliteism - our kids got into these schools through hard worked - not privildge or background. They have always had a bus service and as residents of Cheshire - they deserve the support of their Council to help them continue with their education. It highlights the issue too about a geniune lack of alterntaive public transport which has long been a local issue that doesnt seem to be getting any better.

"I hope you are able to run an article about this matter and maybe obtain a comment from Cllr Gittins. Thank you."

Gill wrote the following letter directly to Cllr Gittins 23 June 2023: "Dear Ms Gittins,

"My 13 year old son attends Calday Grange Grammar School. With both parents working full time, he relies on the A1 bus service to get to and from school from his home in Neston. As you know, this bus service will no longer be running from September 2023.

"This leaves my son in a vulnerable position, with no safe and viable means of alternative transportation to and from school. I would like to understand why Cheshire West & Cheshire Council is unwilling to provide a subsidy to support CWAC residents travelling to school in West Kirby. It is not acceptable to cite Policy as a reason for non-support of local students in this matter - I understand that you / CWAC have said that: ‘The policy of the local authority is that children should attend the nearest school to their home and they [CWAC] are not prepared to fund transport where a parent chooses another option other than the nearest local school.'

"These commercial and policy decisions leave more than 100 families without a viable and safe transport option for their children to travel to school. CWAC is neglecting the needs of families in the local area, and putting children at risk of having to walk a long way along unlit country roads without pavements.

"I believe that it is your responsibility as an elected Councillor to work hard to remedy this situation, and avoid putting the welfare and safety of my son, and many others, at risk.

"I welcome your response and plan of action. Kind regards, Gill Nowell".

