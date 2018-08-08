Defibrillators in the Neston Area

Published: 12th May 2021 16:07

There are a number of defibrillators available in the CH64 area, for the use of members of the public and emergency services when necessary.

Defibrillator located at Elephant in ParkgateThe following list was compiled by neston.org and we are grateful for their kind permission to reproduce it here. Neither they nor AboutMyArea can be certain that this is the complete list, so if you are aware of any others, please send us an email so that both websites can update the list accordingly.

Neston Town Council advise: "If somebody collapses and is unresponsive dial 999. The ambulance service will tell you where the nearest registered defibrillator is, if it is appropriate. Send somebody to get a defibrillator and use it - it tells you what to do and will do no harm."

BURTON

Bishop Wilson CE School, Puddington Lane, CH64 5SE

The Courtyard, Burton Manor, Burton, CH64 5SJ

Gladstone Village Hall, Burton, CH64 5TH

Gordale Garden & Home Centre, Chester High Road, CH64 8TF

LITTLE NESTON

Royal Oak, Town Lane, Little Neston, CH64 4DE*

St Michael's Church, Marshlands Road, Little Neston, CH64 4AD

St Winefride's Catholic Primary School, Mellock Lane, Little Neston CH64 9RW*

Woodfall Primary School, Woodfall Lane, Little Neston, CH64 4BT*

NESS

Ness Gardens, Neston Road, Ness, CH64 4AY (externally mounted)

Ness Village Hall, Neston Road, Ness, CH64 4AT*

NESTON

Elephant Bank Restaurant, The Cross, Neston CH64 9UB*

Masonic Hall, Bushell Road, Neston, CH64 9QB

Neston Air Cadets Training HQ, Tanks Field, Church Lane, Neston, Wirral, Cheshire, CH64 9UT

Neston Civic Hall, Hinderton Road, Neston, CH64 9PE*

Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) Burton Road, Neston, CH64 9RE*

Neston High School, Raby Park Road, Neston CH64 9NH

Neston Nomads Football Club (stored at Neston Rec Centre)*

Neston Primary School, Burton Road, Neston CH64 9RE*

Neston Recreation Centre, Raby Park Road, Neston CH64 9NQ*

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall, Moorside Lane, Neston, CH64 6UZ**

Tesco Express, The Cross, Neston, CH64 9UB

Vanessa Hair Designs & Beauty, 13 High Street, Neston, CH64 9TY

Weatherstones House Nursing Home, Chester High Road, Neston CH64 7TD

Zone Fitness, Clayhill Industrial Estate, Neston, CH64 3RU*

PARKGATE

Elephant Lounge and Bar, Hamilton House, The Parade, Parkgate, CH64 6SB (externally mounted)

Neston Cricket Club, Station Road, Parkgate, CH64 6QJ

Parkgate Primary School, Brooklands Road, Parkgate, CH64 6SW*

Red Lion Pub, The Parade, Parkgate, CH64 6SB

PUDDINGTON

Chapel House Nursing Home, Chapel House Lane, Puddington, CH64 5SW

WILLASTON

Willaston Church of England Primary School, Neston Road, CH64 2TN*

Willaston Surgery, Neston Road, CH64 2TN

Willaston Pharmacy, Neston Road, Willaston, CH64 2TL

*These defibrillators have been installed thanks to the efforts of the Joseph Windsor Trust. They have also installed equipment in: Thornton Hough Primary, Childer Thornton Primary, Nelson Football Club, Hilbre High School, Barnstondale Outdoor Centre and Northway Primary, Liverpool.

**This defibrillator has been installed thanks to a grant frorm Neston Town Council and many donations from hall users.

Please note: All defibrillators must be registered with the North West Ambulance Service.

If anyone is interested in being trained in the use of the equipment, please contact Debbie Windsor by email.

This article was originally published 15 January 2020 and has been checked and updated 12 May 2021. A reader flagged the need for wider visibility and so we are re-circulating the information. Please be aware that defibs will not be available outside business hours unless externally mounted.

