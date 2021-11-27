Temporary Road Closure - Neston Christmas Light Switch-on 2021 - 27 November

Published: 17th November 2021 16:26

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Neston Christmas Light Switch-on events to take place on Saturday 27th November 2021.

The closures are in effect on the evening of Saturday 27th November.

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5.30pm until 7.30pm:

High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road.

Parkgate Road between Beechways Drive and the Cross.

Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross.

In addition, Raby Road between Ladies Walk and High Street will be closed from 5.50pm until 6.20pm.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary routes will be signposted at the time of closure. Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.

