  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Christmas in Neston 2021

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Temporary Road Closure - Willaston Christmas Light Switch-on 2021 - 26 November

Published: 22nd November 2021 09:31

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Willaston Christmas Light Switch-on event to take place on Friday 26th November 2021.

The closure of the Village Green in Willaston, will be in effect on the evening of Friday 26th November.Closure of the Village Square will commence at 3.30pm and remain for up to 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary routes will be signposted at the time of closure. Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.

 Willaston Christmas lights.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies