Temporary Road Closure - Willaston Christmas Light Switch-on 2021 - 26 November

Published: 22nd November 2021 09:31

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Willaston Christmas Light Switch-on event to take place on Friday 26th November 2021.

The closure of the Village Green in Willaston, will be in effect on the evening of Friday 26th November.Closure of the Village Square will commence at 3.30pm and remain for up to 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary routes will be signposted at the time of closure. Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.

