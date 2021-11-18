Temporary Road Closure - Dunstan Lane, Neston - 24 November

Published: 18th November 2021 13:55

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT works, to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Dunstan Lane in Neston, commences Wednesday 24 November and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.