Temporary Road Closure - The Runnell in Parkgate, Neston - 21-24 December

Published: 9th December 2021 16:42

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable remedial works, works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on The Runnell in Parkgate, Neston, commences Tuesday 21 December and is anticipated to last for four days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

