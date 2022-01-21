Temporary Road Closure - Burton Road, Neston - 13 February

Published: 21st January 2022 20:16

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable a detailed structure examination; works to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

The closure, on Burton Road in Neston, commences Sunday 13 February and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.