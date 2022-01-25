Temporary OFF PEAK Road Closure - Marshlands Road, Little Neston - 26 January

Published: 25th January 2022 10:09

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable works to resolve drainage issues, to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The OFF PEAK closure, on Marshlands Road in Little Neston, commences Wednesday 26 January and is anticipated to last for one day, 9.30am to 3pm.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

