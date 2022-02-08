Temporary Road Closure - Raby Road, Neston - 9-10 February

Published: 8th February 2022 19:50

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

The closure, on Raby Road in Neston, commences Wednesday 9 February and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.