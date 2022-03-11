Temporary Road Closure - Dunstan Lane, Willaston - 30 March-29 April

Published: 11th March 2022 18:04

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Cable connection works, to be carried out by SP Energy Networks.

The closure, on Dunstan Lane in Willaston, commences Wednesday 30 March and is anticipated to last for thirty days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.