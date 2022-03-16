Temporary Road Closure - Neston Road, Little Neston - 23-27 March

Published: 16th March 2022 13:59

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Carriageway Resurfacing Works, works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Neston Road in Little Neston, from Well Lane to Dawn Close, commences Wednesday 23 March and is anticipated to last for five days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

