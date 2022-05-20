Temporary Road Closure - The Village, Burton - 13-25 June

Published: 20th May 2022 09:49

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable a new water connection.

Work will be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, in The Village, Burton, commences on Monday 13 June and is anticipated to last for 12 days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Traffic should proceed via The Village, Neston Road, Burton Road, Bridge Street, Chester Road, Hinderton Road, Chester High Road, Dunstan Lane.

