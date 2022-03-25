Temporary Road Closure - Mill Lane, Little Neston - 29 March

Published: 25th March 2022 21:07

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Sunken Gully Repair works, works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, on Mill Lane in Little Neston, commences Tuesday 29 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.