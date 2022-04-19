Temporary Road Closure - Damhead Lane, Willaston - 26 April

Published: 19th April 2022 14:31

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT Works, to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure, on Damhead Lane in Willaston, commences Tuesday 26 April and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

