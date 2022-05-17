Temporary Road Closure - Kenilworth Road, Neston - 19 May - 2 June

Published: 17th May 2022 08:47

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable urgent Gas Main replacement works.

The closure, on Kenilworth Road in Neston, will commence on Thursday 19 May and is anticipated to last for up to 2 weeks.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

The diversion route will be via Kenilworth Road, West Vale, Burton Road, Marshlands Road, and Homecrofts:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.