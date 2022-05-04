Temporary Road Closure - Chester Road, Neston - 8 May

Published: 4th May 2022 12:39

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd

The closure, on Chester Road in Neston, commences Sunday 8 May and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

