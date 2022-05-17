  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closures - Neston & Parkgate - Jubilee Weekend

Published: 17th May 2022 08:47

Please note the following temporary road closures taking place in the local area to facilitate the hosting of street parties for the Jubilee weekend.

Springcroft, Neston

The following lengths of road will be closed on Sunday 5th June from 09:00 till 20:00

• Springcroft (From number 15 clockwise to number 55)

Mostyn Square, Parkgate

The following lengths of road will be closed on Friday 3rd June from 15:00 till 21:00

• School Lane (From The Parade to Brooklands Road)
• Coastguard Lane (From Brooklands Road to The Parade)

The Quillet, Neston

The following length of road will be closed on Friday 3rd June 15:00 - 18:00

• The Quillet (From a point 70m east of Bushell Road to a point 110m clock wise on The Quillet)

 

Road closures, Jubilee Weekend

 

 

