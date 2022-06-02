  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closures - Neston - 2 June

Published: 9th May 2022 12:18

Please note the following temporary road closures which are necessary for safety reasons to enable the Neston Ladies Day events to take place on Thursday 2nd June 2022

The closures, on the below lengths of road, commence Thursday 2nd June, from 12.00pm to 5.30pm:

  • The Cross, Neston,
  • High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road,
  • Chester Road between Gladstone Road and High Street,
  • Parkgate Road between Mill Street and The Cross,
  • Beechways Drive at its junction with Parkgate Road,
  • Church Lane at its junction with Beechways Drive
  • Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross

The following lengths of road will be closed from 1.45pm to 2.45pm:

  • Raby Road between Ladies Walk and Liverpool Road

Diversionary routes, suitable for all vehicles will be locally signed.

The promoter of this event is Neston Female Society.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure notice, please contact Ian Tordoff, Events Manager, on 01244 976928.

CREDIT: Google Maps.

Neston Female Society Ladies Day Walk

 

