Temporary Road Closure - West Vale, Neston - 6-26 June

Published: 24th May 2022 14:46

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable gas main replacement works to be carried out by Cadent.



The closure, on West Vale, Neston, commences on Monday 6 June and is anticipated to last for 3 weeks.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Traffic should proceed via West Vale, Burton Road, Marshlands Road, Homecrofts, Kenilworth Road.

