Temporary Road Closure - Well Lane, Ness - 5 July

Published: 30th June 2022 16:25

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by Openreach

The closure, on Well Lane in Ness, commences on Tuesday 5 July and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.