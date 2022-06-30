Temporary Road Closure - Well Lane, Little Neston - 18 July - 28 August

Published: 30th June 2022 20:46

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to rebuild a sandstone wall, works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council

The closure, on Well Lane in Little Neston, commences on Monday 18 July and is anticipated to last for six weeks.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

