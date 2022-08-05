Temporary Road Closure - Mill Lane Willaston - 1-5 Aug 2022

Published: 29th July 2022 10:15

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable new service connection works to be carried out by SP Energy Networks

The closure, on Mill Lane in Willaston, commences on Monday 1st August and is anticipated to last for five days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

