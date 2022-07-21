Temporary Road Closure - Neston Road, Willaston - 25-26 July

Published: 21st July 2022 20:44

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable drain repairs work to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council

The closure, on Neston Road in Willaston, commences on Monday, 25 July and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

