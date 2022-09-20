Temporary Road Closure - Mudhouse Lane, Burton - 14-20 Sep 2022

Published: 1st September 2022 15:08

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable maintenance works to be carried out by SP Energy Networks

The closure, on Mudhouse Lane in Burton, commences on Wednesday 14 September and is anticipated to last for one week.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Alternative routes for through traffic: traffic should proceed via Chester High Road, Dunstan Lane.

