Temporary Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - 2 Sep 2022

Published: 1st September 2022 20:30

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable electrical connection works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council



The closure, on Quarry Road in Neston, commences on Friday 2 September and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

