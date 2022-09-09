  • Bookmark this page

Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - from 9 Sep 2022

Published: 14th September 2022 21:07

Please note the following experimental road closure, imposed by Cheshire West And Chester Borough Council

The closure, on Quarry Road in Neston, commenced on Friday 9 September and is anticipated to last indefinitely.

All vehicles except cycles are prohibited from entering Quarry Road from the A540 Chester High Road (in a easterly direction into Quarry Road) at the junction of the A540 Chester High Road and Quarry Road.

The experimental Order will be in force for a maximum period of 18 months, during which time the Council will consider whether to make a permanent Traffic Regulation Order. If you wish to object to the provisions of the experimental Order continuing in force indefinitely, you may do so in writing, stating the grounds on which it is made, to the undersigned within a period of six months: 

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please reference the Public Notices section of the Council's website, email highways@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or contact 0300 123 7036.

The changes are detailed in the below diagrams - please click on each image to launch a PDF version.

Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - from 9 Sep 2022

Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - from 9 Sep 2022

Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - from 9 Sep 2022

 

 

