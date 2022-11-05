Temporary Road Closure - West Vale, Neston - 1-5 Nov 2022

Published: 20th October 2022 15:42

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable resurfacing works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council



The closure, on West Vale in Neston, commences on Tuesday 1 November and is anticipated to last for five days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

