Temporary Road Closure - Remembrance Sunday Parade, Neston - 13 Nov 2022

Published: 25th October 2022 10:38

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Remembrance Sunday Parade event to be carried out by Neston Town Council

The closures, as follows, commence and conclude sameday Sunday, 13 November, between 2.30pm and 5pm.

  • B5136 Hight Street - from Raby Road to Chester Road
  • B5136 Bridge Street - from Chester Road to Station Road roundabout
  • B5135 Parkgate Road - from Church Lane to B5136 High Street
  • Brook Street - from B5136 High Street to Chester Road car park entrance/exit of Brook Street
  • Chester Road - from B5136 High Street and B5136 Bridge Street to Gladstone Road

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Photograph taken Remebrance Sunday, 14 November 2021 at the Cenotaph in the centre of Neston.CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Photograph taken Remembrance Sunday, 14 November 2021, at the Cenotaph in the centre of Neston.

 See details of this yea's Act of Remembrance in our article here.

 

 

 

