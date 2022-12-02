Temporary Road Closure - Village Square, Willaston - 2 Dec 2022

Published: 27th October 2022 17:03

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable residents to enjoy the Willaston Christmas Lights Switch-on event, organised by Willaston & South Wirral Rotary



The closure, around the Village Green in Willaston, commences at 3.30pm on Friday 2 December and is anticipated to last until 9.00pm.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Children meeting Father Christmas in 2021, at the Willaston Lights Switch-on event.

