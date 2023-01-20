Temporary Road Closure - The Parade, Parkgate - 9-20 Jan 2023

Published: 8th November 2022 20:57

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable scaffolding works, to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council



The closure, on The Parade in Parkgate, commences on at 3.30pm on Monday 9 January 2023 and is anticipated to last for twelve days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.