Temporary Road Closure - Neston Town Centre - 26 Nov 2022

Published: 16th November 2022 14:33

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable residents to enjoy the Neston Christmas Light Switch-on Event



The closures, affecting the roads detailed below, are in place on Saturday, 26 November.

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5.30pm until 7.30pm:

High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road

Parkgate Road between Beechways Drive and The Cross

Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5.50pm until 6.20pm:

Raby Road between Ladies Walk and High Street

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.