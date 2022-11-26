  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Neston Town Centre - 26 Nov 2022

Published: 16th November 2022 14:33

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable residents to enjoy the Neston Christmas Light Switch-on Event

The closures, affecting the roads detailed below, are in place on Saturday, 26 November.

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5.30pm until 7.30pm:

  • High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road
  • Parkgate Road between Beechways Drive and The Cross
  • Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5.50pm until 6.20pm:

  • Raby Road between Ladies Walk and High Street 

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Christmas Lantern Parade 2021

 

 

Comments

