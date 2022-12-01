Temporary Road Closure - Marshlands Road, Little Neston - 28 Nov - 1 Dec 2022

Published: 23rd November 2022 20:26

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable drainage works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council



The closure, on Marshlands Road, Little Neston, commences on Monday, 28 November 2022 and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.