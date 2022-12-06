Temporary Road Closure - Neston Road, Ness - 6 Dec 2022

Published: 25th November 2022 13:18

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable installation of traffic calming works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council



The closure, on Neston Road in Ness, commences on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

