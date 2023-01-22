  • Bookmark this page

Night-time Temporary Road Closure - Burton Road, Little Neston - 12-22 Jan 2023

Published: 6th December 2022 13:45

Please note the following temporary road closure which applies overnight, and is necessary for safety reasons to enable bridge works to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd

The closure, on Burton Road in Little Neston, commences on Thursday, 12 January and is anticipated to last for eleven days. The closure applies overnight each night, from 10.00pm to 6.30am.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

