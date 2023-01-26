UPDATED Overnight Temporary Road Closure - Burton Road, Little Neston - 16-26 Jan 2023

Published: 12th January 2023 10:57

Please note the following temporary road closure which applies overnight, and is necessary for safety reasons to enable bridge works to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd

The closure, on Burton Road in Little Neston, commences on Monday, 16 January and is anticipated to last for eleven days. The closure applies overnight each night, from 10.00pm to 6.30am.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.