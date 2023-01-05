Temporary Road Closure - Mudhouse Lane, Burton - 4-5 Jan 2023

Published: 4th January 2023 13:50

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable culvert works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council

The closure, on Mudhouse Lane in Burton, commenced on Wednesday 4 January 2023 and is anticipated to last for two days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

